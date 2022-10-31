Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.6%.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.9 %

ETRN stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,460,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after buying an additional 1,145,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,077,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 1,045,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.