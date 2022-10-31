Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ELS traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $64.04. 79,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

