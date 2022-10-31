ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $11.80 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $77.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,457.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004164 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00044794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00927355 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

