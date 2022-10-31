ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Performance

ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.