Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 129.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. JW Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 57.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 91,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 125.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

