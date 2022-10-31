Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 129.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Establishment Labs Price Performance
Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on ESTA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
