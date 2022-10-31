Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERFSF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($74.80) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.01. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $130.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

