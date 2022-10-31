Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $86.35 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.35.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
