Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $86.35 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 308.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.