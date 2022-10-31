Everdome (DOME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.64 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and $3.64 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everdome has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

