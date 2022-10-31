Everdome Trading Down 0.3% This Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $239.00 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

