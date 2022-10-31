Everipedia Price Up 2.1% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $50.45 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

