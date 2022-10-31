Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 276.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,411,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $27.24 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

