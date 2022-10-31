Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 305 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.