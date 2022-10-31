Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 24.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,191 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

