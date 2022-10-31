Evoke Wealth LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of URI opened at $309.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.20. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.