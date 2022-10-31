Evoke Wealth LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,222 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

