Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $98,000 in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Performance

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,258 in the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CXM opened at $9.37 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

