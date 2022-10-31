Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 330 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $133.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

