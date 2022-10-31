Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 246 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.33 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.38.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

