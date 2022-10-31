Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 586.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE PSA opened at $311.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.83 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.68 and its 200 day moving average is $325.40.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.