Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 993 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 1,005 to SEK 993 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVVTY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $169.06.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

