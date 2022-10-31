Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SNMP remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,684. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.21.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure ( NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.