ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,640 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of ExlService worth $41,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ExlService by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 273,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after acquiring an additional 216,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Shares of EXLS traded up $4.94 on Monday, reaching $181.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $153.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $179.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

