ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. The company traded as high as $182.29 and last traded at $181.04, with a volume of 2903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.10.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXLS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ExlService by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 159,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

