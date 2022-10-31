Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.95 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.10.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 7.9 %

EXTR traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $17.86. 2,928,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,637. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $1,918,450. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 38.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

