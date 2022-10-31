Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.95 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 2,928,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,637. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,450 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.