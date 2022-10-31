Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.70 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a market cap of $461.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

