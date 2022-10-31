EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 186.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

