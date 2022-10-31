EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 186.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EYPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.