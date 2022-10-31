FedEx (FDX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):

10/24/2022 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $199.00.

10/13/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $165.00.

10/12/2022 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/11/2022 – FedEx was given a new $205.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/6/2022 – FedEx was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2022 – FedEx was given a new $215.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/27/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – FedEx was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $246.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $186.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $232.00 to $215.00.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $295.00 to $200.00.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $165.00.

9/20/2022 – FedEx was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/19/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2022 – FedEx was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $310.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $314.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $258.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $339.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $288.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – FedEx was given a new $258.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/8/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $269.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $312.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $250.00.

9/6/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.21. 60,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,802. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

