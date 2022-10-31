FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $17.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

