FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $17.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FibroGen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 588.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.