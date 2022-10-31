Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. 15,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,286. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

