Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,952 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 409,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

