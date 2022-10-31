Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $163.43 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00026359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 309,193,531 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

