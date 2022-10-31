Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $391.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

