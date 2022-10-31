Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $57,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,414. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

