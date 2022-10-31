Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $240,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,873. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.