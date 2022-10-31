Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Up 9.1% in October

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fintech Ecosystem Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter worth $355,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Trading Up 0.1 %

Fintech Ecosystem Development stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

