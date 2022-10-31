First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,246.4 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

FCXXF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCXXF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

