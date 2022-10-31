First High-School Education Group (FHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd.

First High-School Education Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of FHS opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First High-School Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

First High-School Education Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First High-School Education Group

About First High-School Education Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First High-School Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:FHS Get Rating ) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of First High-School Education Group worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.