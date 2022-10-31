First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FMBH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FMBH stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.97. 39,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $735.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million. On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

