First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at CSFB

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.70 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$17.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.54.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

