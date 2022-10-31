First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 138.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

