First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

FMY opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

