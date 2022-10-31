First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 148,845 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

