Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lessened by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 666.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.