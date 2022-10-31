Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,704,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 6,043,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 126,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,802. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

