Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$198.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.14 million.

Five9 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $60.48 on Monday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $275,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,094.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,094.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,395,470. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Five9 by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

