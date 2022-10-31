Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $74.77 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Floor & Decor by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

