Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Fobi AI Price Performance

FOBIF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 12,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Fobi AI has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

