Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

Shares of Focus Graphite stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.09. 7,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,337. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

